‘Far from out of the woods’: how a Covid-19 variant put Singapore back in defensive mode

  • Life had returned to somewhat normal in the city state until the B.1.617 variant arrived on its shores and began spreading in the community
  • With tens of thousands being tested, high-profile events and a travel bubble not going ahead this month, will it take a lockdown to stem the rise in infections?

Dewey Sim in Singapore and Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 1:15pm, 23 May, 2021

