Personnel in protective gear usher a group of migrant workers to take a bus to a quarantine facility in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
‘Far from out of the woods’: how a Covid-19 variant put Singapore back in defensive mode
- Life had returned to somewhat normal in the city state until the B.1.617 variant arrived on its shores and began spreading in the community
- With tens of thousands being tested, high-profile events and a travel bubble not going ahead this month, will it take a lockdown to stem the rise in infections?
