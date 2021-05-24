Buddhist monks in Bangkok, Thailand, get a shot of the Sinovac vaccine. Photo: EPA
Can’t get a vaccine in Asia? Tourism firms are running “vac-cations” to the US or Russia – but the costs are high
- It’s not just the thousands of dollars to be paid upfront – those who can afford such tours face few guarantees, and could even have trouble returning home
- Travel agent associations in India, Thailand and Vietnam are warning the public about these hidden costs as advertisements pop up on social media
