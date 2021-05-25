Medical personnel at a swab testing station in Singapore. Photo: EPA Medical personnel at a swab testing station in Singapore. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Singapore exits pandemic-induced recession as economy grows 1.3 per cent

  • City state shows signs of recovery after three consecutive quarters of contraction, as manufacturing posts stronger-than-expected growth of 10.7 per cent
  • But experts are cautious about the outlook for the second quarter, saying a rise in infections and new restrictions may dampen prospects

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:51am, 25 May, 2021

