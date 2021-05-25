The heats for the Olympics men’s 100m race at the National Stadium in Tokyo on May 9, 2021. Photo: AFP
US athletes likely to be in safest position to travel to Tokyo Olympics, expert says
- The US has advised citizens to avoid all travel to Japan as a state of emergency looks set to be extended in nine prefectures
- While US and Hong Kong athletes say they have faith in the safety standards, an expert says the US travel warning will ‘cause concern’ for developing nations
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
