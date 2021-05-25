Workers pack boxes containing vials of Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, at the Serum Institute of India in Pune. Photo: AP
Explainer |
Why is India facing a coronavirus vaccine crunch and can it ramp up production?
- India’s major players making vaccines include the Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy’s, Biological E and Cadila Healthcare
- But a cash crunch, supply chain bottlenecks, a second wave of infections and lockdown measures have left the world’s largest vaccine producing nation struggling to meet demand
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Workers pack boxes containing vials of Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, at the Serum Institute of India in Pune. Photo: AP