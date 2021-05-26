A Covid-19 patient uses an oxygen mask at a temporary care centre in New Delhi. Photo: DPA
With India’s new Covid-19 cases declining, is it time for New Delhi to emerge from lockdown?
- Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says the situation is ‘vastly improved’ as the capital reports 1,500 new cases per day, down from 28,000 in April
- But while shopkeepers and traders are pressuring him to lift the lockdown on June 1, experts are urging caution
A Covid-19 patient uses an oxygen mask at a temporary care centre in New Delhi. Photo: DPA