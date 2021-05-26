A woman waits in a cinema-turned vaccination hub at a mall in Taguig, Philippines. Photo: AP
Most Filipinos don’t want a coronavirus vaccine. Especially not a Chinese one
- President Duterte has moved to stop people choosing what brand of jab they receive after a clinic giving Pfizer jabs was swamped. Meanwhile people are missing appointments at centres offering Sinovac shots
- But politicians including Christopher “Bong” Go warn that choice could be crucial for overseas workers whose host countries prefer the Western vaccines
