The groom, Rakesh, and his bride, Dakshina.
Indian airline SpiceJet feels heat as couple flout Covid-19 rules with mid-air ‘wedding’ attended by 160 people
- Viral footage showing ceremony with more than three times the number of guests allowed on land prompts turbulence on social media
- Aviation regulator has directed the airline to make a formal complaint against the passengers, many of whom ignored mask-wearing protocols
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
