The groom, Rakesh, and his bride, Dakshina. The groom, Rakesh, and his bride, Dakshina.
The groom, Rakesh, and his bride, Dakshina.
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Indian airline SpiceJet feels heat as couple flout Covid-19 rules with mid-air ‘wedding’ attended by 160 people

  • Viral footage showing ceremony with more than three times the number of guests allowed on land prompts turbulence on social media
  • Aviation regulator has directed the airline to make a formal complaint against the passengers, many of whom ignored mask-wearing protocols

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Sonia Sarkar
Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 11:15pm, 26 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The groom, Rakesh, and his bride, Dakshina. The groom, Rakesh, and his bride, Dakshina.
The groom, Rakesh, and his bride, Dakshina.
READ FULL ARTICLE