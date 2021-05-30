Russian influencer Leia Se was deported from Bali after painting a coronavirus mask onto her face.
Tourism-starved Bali seeks a balance as foreigners skirt its Covid-19 rules
- In public, the holiday island has strict measures that include US$70 fines for foreigners found not wearing masks, while it deported Russian social media influencer Leia Se for a Covid-19 stunt
- But in private, some nightclubs turn a blind eye to mask rules and shops still serve maskless visitors. After all, as one enforcer puts it, the economy still needs to run
