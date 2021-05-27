Muslim cleric Habib Rizieq Shihab, leader of the Indonesian hardline organisation Islamic Defenders Front, arrives to inaugurate a mosque in Bogor on November 13, 2020. Photo: AFP
Indonesia jails hardline Muslim cleric Habib Rizieq Shihab for Covid-19 violations
- Jail term relates to mass events held by the firebrand, including his daughter’s wedding. Analysts say his supporters’ anger will be muted as the police are watching them and the eight-month term is relatively short
- However, the move follows a report warning that ‘more militant members’ of the cleric’s Islamic Defender’s Front could be pushed by a ‘sense of persecution’ to more lethal violence
