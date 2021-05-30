A priest performs a prayer ritual in front of an idol known locally as ‘Corona Devi’, believed to safeguard people from the coronavirus, at Kamatchipuri Adhinam Temple in Coimbatore. Photo: AFP A priest performs a prayer ritual in front of an idol known locally as ‘Corona Devi’, believed to safeguard people from the coronavirus, at Kamatchipuri Adhinam Temple in Coimbatore. Photo: AFP
‘She’s an angry goddess’: India’s coronavirus deities, ‘disease-curing’ shrines offer hope to desperate devotees

  • A long entrenched tradition of turning to faith in calamitous times has seen Indians flock to shrines and temples as the pandemic rages on
  • The country’s chronically underfunded health system is part of the reason, though such practices have a long history – and not everyone believes

Updated: 4:38pm, 30 May, 2021

