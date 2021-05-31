Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: DPA
Singapore starts vaccinations for students, with Covid-19 outbreak ‘on track’ to be brought under control: PM Lee
- School-aged residents will be able to register for jabs from Tuesday, while restrictions are likely to be eased from June 13 if cases fall
- Even those who appear well or are not displaying symptoms will be regularly tested, while contact tracing will see a ‘more aggressive approach’
