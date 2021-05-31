Workers at a factory line in Hanoi. File photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Vietnam races to cut disruptions for suppliers of tech firms such as Apple, Samsung
- Cases in Vietnam have spiked in the past month, including in the northern industrial production hubs, as the government eyes economic recovery plans
- If the latest outbreak cannot be contained, Vietnam could lose the manufacturing gains it has made amid the US-China trade war, an analyst says
