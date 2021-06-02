Indonesian maritime workers take part in a rally in front of the Chinese embassy in Jakarta to condemn abuses against fishing crews. Photo: AFP
Indonesian workers still face abuse at sea, despite efforts to end modern slavery: report
- Greenpeace says 26 firms from mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Ivory Coast and Nauru were cited in scores of forced labour complaints from 2019 to 2020
- The growing problem comes even after Indonesia sought China’s help in protecting its workers, and the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to protect seafarers during the Covid-19 pandemic
Topic | Indonesia
