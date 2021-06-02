In Southeast Asia, only Singapore and Vietnam are not using Sinovac shots in their official vaccination campaigns. Photo: Xinhua In Southeast Asia, only Singapore and Vietnam are not using Sinovac shots in their official vaccination campaigns. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Singapore residents look to Sinovac shot as alternative to mRNA vaccines

  • Alongside Singapore’s inoculation drive of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, private doctors can apply to administer shots from a bank of 200,000 Sinovac doses
  • The WHO’s approval of the Chinese shot for emergency use gives a boost of confidence to people who cannot take mRNA jabs for medical reasons, although they have to bear all costs and risks involved

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 4:39pm, 2 Jun, 2021

