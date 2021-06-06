A Buddhist monk receives coronavirus disease vaccination at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
Wary of Covid-19 vaccine shortages, several Asian governments are determined to develop home-grown shots
- In Japan, at least four pharmaceutical firms have undertaken phase 1 or phase 2 trials for several candidates
- In Southeast Asia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia are also banking on locally developed vaccines
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Buddhist monk receives coronavirus disease vaccination at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters