A Buddhist monk receives coronavirus disease vaccination at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters A Buddhist monk receives coronavirus disease vaccination at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
A Buddhist monk receives coronavirus disease vaccination at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Wary of Covid-19 vaccine shortages, several Asian governments are determined to develop home-grown shots

  • In Japan, at least four pharmaceutical firms have undertaken phase 1 or phase 2 trials for several candidates
  • In Southeast Asia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia are also banking on locally developed vaccines

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
John Power
John Power

Updated: 1:49pm, 6 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Buddhist monk receives coronavirus disease vaccination at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters A Buddhist monk receives coronavirus disease vaccination at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
A Buddhist monk receives coronavirus disease vaccination at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE