Coronavirus: Indonesians in Sumatra mourn loved ones amid fears of new hotspots

  • The second most populous island is recording a rise in cases, which may have been caused by people travelling home for the Eid ul-Fitr holiday
  • In Medan, North Sumatra, the sole Covid-19 cemetery is getting so large, mourners struggle to find the final resting spot of their relatives

Aisyah Llewellyn
Updated: 5:27pm, 4 Jun, 2021

A relative mourns at the Medan Covid-19 cemetery. Photo: EPA-EFE
