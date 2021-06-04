The logo for the Games at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building in Japan. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo Olympics: Japanese firms, universities join Covid-19 vaccine drive, but is it too little, too late?
- Companies and universities will arrange jabs for staff and students in bid to boost the vaccination rate of a country where just 3 per cent of people have had both doses
- Five mass vaccination sites are to open in Tokyo, but an expert adviser to PM Suga fears that with the Games fast approaching safety concerns will be ignored
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The logo for the Games at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building in Japan. Photo: Reuters