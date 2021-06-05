A woman walks past a sign bearing Covid-19 prevention advice in Hanoi. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Vietnam approves Sinopharm’s vaccine, but will people take it?
- Only 1 per cent of Vietnam’s population has received at least one vaccine dose, trailing the efforts of poorer neighbours like Cambodia and Laos
- The government will have to address anti-Chinese vaccine sentiment and people holding out for other brands as it tries to increase inoculation rate
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
