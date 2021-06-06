The Nakagin Capsule Tower in Shimbashi, Tokyo. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan calls time on the Nakagin Capsule Tower, a once futuristic vision of ‘metabolism’ architecture
- The Ginza landmark designed by Kisho Kurokawa was completed in 1972 with a plan that each of its 140 capsules would be upgraded every 25 years
- Half a century later, not one has been replaced and the firm that owns it has finally lost patience. For now it is a time capsule of a time when rotary phones and reel-to-reel tape recorders were state-of-the-art
