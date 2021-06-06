The Nakagin Capsule Tower in Shimbashi, Tokyo. Photo: Shutterstock The Nakagin Capsule Tower in Shimbashi, Tokyo. Photo: Shutterstock
The Nakagin Capsule Tower in Shimbashi, Tokyo. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Japan calls time on the Nakagin Capsule Tower, a once futuristic vision of ‘metabolism’ architecture

  • The Ginza landmark designed by Kisho Kurokawa was completed in 1972 with a plan that each of its 140 capsules would be upgraded every 25 years
  • Half a century later, not one has been replaced and the firm that owns it has finally lost patience. For now it is a time capsule of a time when rotary phones and reel-to-reel tape recorders were state-of-the-art

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 11:33am, 6 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Nakagin Capsule Tower in Shimbashi, Tokyo. Photo: Shutterstock The Nakagin Capsule Tower in Shimbashi, Tokyo. Photo: Shutterstock
The Nakagin Capsule Tower in Shimbashi, Tokyo. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE