Protesters in Tokyo shout slogans during a rally on Sunday against the Olympic Games. Photo: EPA Protesters in Tokyo shout slogans during a rally on Sunday against the Olympic Games. Photo: EPA
Protesters in Tokyo shout slogans during a rally on Sunday against the Olympic Games. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Tokyo Olympics: public opposition wanes, but doctors still worry Games will worsen Japan’s coronavirus crisis

  • As Japan’s fourth wave of infections recedes, a new poll has found a majority of the public in favour of the Games going ahead as planned from July 23
  • Medical professionals are concerned about new variants and a probable fifth spike in cases, however. Cancelling would cost Japan an estimated US$16.5 billion

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 10:19pm, 7 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters in Tokyo shout slogans during a rally on Sunday against the Olympic Games. Photo: EPA Protesters in Tokyo shout slogans during a rally on Sunday against the Olympic Games. Photo: EPA
Protesters in Tokyo shout slogans during a rally on Sunday against the Olympic Games. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE