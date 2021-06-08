A health worker sprays insecticide to control the number of dengue-carrying mosquitoes in Sri Lanka. Photo: Xinhua A health worker sprays insecticide to control the number of dengue-carrying mosquitoes in Sri Lanka. Photo: Xinhua
A health worker sprays insecticide to control the number of dengue-carrying mosquitoes in Sri Lanka. Photo: Xinhua
Disease
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

From Philippines to Malaysia, Asia could face ‘double burden’ of dengue and Covid-19

  • A small study in Brazil suggests coronavirus patients who previously had dengue are twice as likely to display Covid-19 symptoms
  • Analysts say there’s no other evidence of a link, but recommend countries where dengue is endemic conduct their own studies to prevent ‘future crises’

Topic |   Disease
Sen Nguyen
Sen Nguyen in Ho Chi Minh City

Updated: 3:29pm, 8 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker sprays insecticide to control the number of dengue-carrying mosquitoes in Sri Lanka. Photo: Xinhua A health worker sprays insecticide to control the number of dengue-carrying mosquitoes in Sri Lanka. Photo: Xinhua
A health worker sprays insecticide to control the number of dengue-carrying mosquitoes in Sri Lanka. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE