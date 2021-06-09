Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are seen alongside syringes at a vaccination site in Incheon, South Korea, on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: South Korean mayor who boasted of securing 30 million vaccines apologises for nearly falling for fraud
- Kwon Young-jin claimed last month that a foreign trading company had promised to provide 30 million Pfizer-BioNTech jabs to South Korea’s government
- But the opposition politician, and critic of President Moon Jae-in, was forced to apologise on Tuesday after the deal turned out to be a scam
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are seen alongside syringes at a vaccination site in Incheon, South Korea, on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg