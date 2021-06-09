A man passes the control tower of Singapore’s Changi Airport. Photo: EPA A man passes the control tower of Singapore’s Changi Airport. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Singapore should expect gradual reopening, experts say

  • The city state’s tightened social distancing measures are to expire on Sunday. While a full relaxation is unlikely, experts think eating in restaurants may be back on the menu.
  • Case numbers may be a positive sign for the travel bubble with Hong Kong, but unlinked infections and the dominance of the delta variant first reported in India are reasons to be cautious

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 7:05pm, 9 Jun, 2021

