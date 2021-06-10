Current restrictions limit Singaporeans to groups of two. Photo: AFP
Singapore to vaccinate 12-year-olds and allow groups of 5 as Covid-19 restrictions ease
- City state to widen vaccination drive from Friday and ease restrictions from Monday. Further easing, including dining in at restaurants, is expected from June 21 if infection numbers remain low
- Previous restrictions were brought in after a rise in local infections, but domestic cases have been falling, with only two reported on Wednesday
