Singapore to vaccinate 12-year-olds and allow groups of 5 as Covid-19 restrictions ease

  • City state to widen vaccination drive from Friday and ease restrictions from Monday. Further easing, including dining in at restaurants, is expected from June 21 if infection numbers remain low
  • Previous restrictions were brought in after a rise in local infections, but domestic cases have been falling, with only two reported on Wednesday

Kok Xinghui in Singapore and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 5:09pm, 10 Jun, 2021

