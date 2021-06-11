Security personnel keep watch outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology during the February visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | ‘0 per cent’ chance: former French official who oversaw safety standards at Wuhan lab dismisses leak theory
- Biosecurity expert Gabriel Gras supervised the construction and accreditation of the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s BSL-4 laboratory in 2017
- He says he has ‘no doubt’ about the safety of the facility, despite growing scrutiny over the possible role of a lab accident in the origins of Covid-19
