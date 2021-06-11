Methamphetamine pills known locally as “ya ba” on display in Thailand in 2020 to mark the United Nations’ “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”. Photo: AFP Methamphetamine pills known locally as “ya ba” on display in Thailand in 2020 to mark the United Nations’ “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Covid-19 grounded planes, so drug traffickers in Southeast Asia took to the seas: new report

  • A record 170 tonnes of methamphetamine were seized in the region last year, up 19 per cent from 2019, despite coronavirus travel restrictions
  • According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, 71 per cent of the drugs came from Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam

Jitsiree Thongnoi
Jitsiree Thongnoi in Bangkok

Updated: 6:45pm, 11 Jun, 2021

