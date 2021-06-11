Methamphetamine pills known locally as “ya ba” on display in Thailand in 2020 to mark the United Nations’ “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”. Photo: AFP
Covid-19 grounded planes, so drug traffickers in Southeast Asia took to the seas: new report
- A record 170 tonnes of methamphetamine were seized in the region last year, up 19 per cent from 2019, despite coronavirus travel restrictions
- According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, 71 per cent of the drugs came from Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam
