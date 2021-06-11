A girl holds palm oil fruit collected from a plantation in Sumatra, Indonesia. Photo: AP A girl holds palm oil fruit collected from a plantation in Sumatra, Indonesia. Photo: AP
A girl holds palm oil fruit collected from a plantation in Sumatra, Indonesia. Photo: AP
Land clearing for palm oil plantations jeopardises Indonesia’s climate commitments, harms rural communities: report

  • Human Rights Watch points out that weak governance in the forestry and plantation sectors is putting at risk Jakarta’s pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
  • It also found that palm oil expansion fostered hundreds of land conflicts, some of which involved the dispossession of land from villagers without replacement or adequate compensation 

Amy Chew
Updated: 11:25pm, 11 Jun, 2021

