Rajkumar Haryani, 38, poses for photographs after painting his body to raise awareness about Covid-19 vaccinations, in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: AP
From cheap biryani to free beer, Indian stores offer Covid-19 deals for vaccinated customers

  • India’s high rate of vaccine hesitancy is impeding the government’s aim to inoculate 300 million people by August, with some in rural areas saying God will protect them
  • Businesses and officials are hoping that creative deals, such as free tomatoes, cheap lunches or even free jewellery, might offer some encouragement

Coronavirus pandemic
Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal in New Delhi

Updated: 9:00am, 13 Jun, 2021

