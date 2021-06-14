Helmud Hontong, the late Vice-Regent of Sangihe Islands in North Sulawesi Province, Indonesia. Photo: Handout
Indonesian politician’s mid-flight death sparks probe, casts spotlight on threats to environmental activists
- Helmud Hontong, the Vice-Regent of the northern Sangihe Islands, bled from his mouth and nose during a 90-minute flight and was pronounced dead on arrival
- Police say based on the results of initial toxicology tests, Helmud’s cause of death was due to complications of chronic illness and heart failure
Topic | Indonesia
Helmud Hontong, the late Vice-Regent of Sangihe Islands in North Sulawesi Province, Indonesia. Photo: Handout