Helmud Hontong, the late Vice-Regent of Sangihe Islands in North Sulawesi Province, Indonesia. Photo: Handout
Indonesian politician’s mid-flight death sparks probe, casts spotlight on threats to environmental activists

  • Helmud Hontong, the Vice-Regent of the northern Sangihe Islands, bled from his mouth and nose during a 90-minute flight and was pronounced dead on arrival
  • Police say based on the results of initial toxicology tests, Helmud’s cause of death was due to complications of chronic illness and heart failure

Aisyah Llewellyn in Medan

Updated: 8:47pm, 14 Jun, 2021

