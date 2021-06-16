Trees planted as part of the 1 Billion Trees programme in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Michael Tatarski Trees planted as part of the 1 Billion Trees programme in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Michael Tatarski
Trees planted as part of the 1 Billion Trees programme in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Michael Tatarski
Environment
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

As Vietnam fights climate change, has it missed the wood for a billion trees?

  • The country is to plant 1 billion trees nationwide by 2025, but its decision to plant most of them in urban areas is perplexing to some
  • While the trees may alleviate urban pollution, experts say if the goal is to mitigate the impact of floods and landslides caused by tropical storms it would be better to plant them in forests

Topic |   Environment
Michael Tatarski
Michael Tatarski

Updated: 4:38pm, 16 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Trees planted as part of the 1 Billion Trees programme in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Michael Tatarski Trees planted as part of the 1 Billion Trees programme in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Michael Tatarski
Trees planted as part of the 1 Billion Trees programme in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Michael Tatarski
READ FULL ARTICLE