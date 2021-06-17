The interior of a portable hospital designed by Modulus Housing. Photo: Handout
Portable hospitals provide relief for India’s health care system, which has been overwhelmed by Covid-19
- Units designed by Modulus Housing come in three different sizes that can be packed onto the back of a truck and transported to the areas worst affected
- India has recorded nearly 30 million Covid-19 infections yet restrictions have begun to ease in parts of the country
