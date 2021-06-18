The Japan National Stadium in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo Olympics: between Covid-19 and financial worries, Japan weighs the cost of allowing spectators in stadiums
- Up to 10,000 Japanese residents will reportedly be allowed to watch events, but experts – including some government advisers – warn this could mean more infections
- But billions of dollars are on the line if the Games do not go ahead or if fans are barred from the stands, and the public is concerned the Olympics will become a tax burden
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
The Japan National Stadium in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters