Sihanoukville’s casinos are a focal point for labour trafficking in Cambodia. Photo: Handout
Vietnamese being trafficked by Chinese nationals to work in Cambodian casinos, officials warn
- After being offered jobs online, Vietnamese have been forced to work 16-hour shifts and were physically assaulted when they tried to escape
- Sihanoukville, which has received massive Chinese investment in recent years, has emerged as one of the primary destinations for labour trafficking
Topic | Vietnam
Sihanoukville’s casinos are a focal point for labour trafficking in Cambodia. Photo: Handout