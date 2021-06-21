Japan’s Misugu Okamoto is one of the stars who will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: AFP Japan’s Misugu Okamoto is one of the stars who will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: AFP
Japan’s Misugu Okamoto is one of the stars who will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Tokyo Olympics: from surfing and skateboarding, here are the new sports to watch out for

  • The Olympics is hoping to shake off its outdated image and please younger viewers by ushering in new medal events
  • These include sport climbing and karate, while baseball/softball make a return for the first time since 2012

Knowledge |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 8:31am, 21 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan’s Misugu Okamoto is one of the stars who will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: AFP Japan’s Misugu Okamoto is one of the stars who will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: AFP
Japan’s Misugu Okamoto is one of the stars who will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE