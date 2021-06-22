People wait to receive Covid-19 vaccines during a mass inoculation exercise in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: surge of Delta variant in Indonesia threatens Bali tourism reopening
- Country to tighten movement restrictions in designated red zones until July 5 as record number of new cases threatens to overwhelm health system
- The surge comes after millions travelled to celebrate the end of Ramadan and amid concerns that China’s Sinovac vaccine is not as effective as others against the Delta variant
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People wait to receive Covid-19 vaccines during a mass inoculation exercise in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Xinhua