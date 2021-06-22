People are seen outside a clinic in Singapore, booking appointments for vaccinations with the Chinese-made Sinovac coronavirus jab. Photo: Reuters
Singaporeans, Chinese nationals queue up for Sinovac vaccine, despite regulators’ concerns over efficacy
- Sinovac has yet to be approved but Singaporeans rushed to private clinics for it, regardless of efficacy questions and ‘significant risk’ of vaccine breakthrough
- The interest also came after the Chinese embassy held a meeting with local businesspeople and as Chinese nationals expressed more trust in Sinovac
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
