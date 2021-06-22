People are seen outside a clinic in Singapore, booking appointments for vaccinations with the Chinese-made Sinovac coronavirus jab. Photo: Reuters People are seen outside a clinic in Singapore, booking appointments for vaccinations with the Chinese-made Sinovac coronavirus jab. Photo: Reuters
Singaporeans, Chinese nationals queue up for Sinovac vaccine, despite regulators’ concerns over efficacy

  • Sinovac has yet to be approved but Singaporeans rushed to private clinics for it, regardless of efficacy questions and ‘significant risk’ of vaccine breakthrough
  • The interest also came after the Chinese embassy held a meeting with local businesspeople and as Chinese nationals expressed more trust in Sinovac

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 5:03pm, 22 Jun, 2021

