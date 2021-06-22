Patong beach in Phuket. Thai authorities have given the green light to a pilot model for quarantine-free travel to the popular tourist destination. Photo: AFP
Thailand approves Phuket ‘sandbox’ plan to allow vaccinated tourists in without quarantine
- Under the pilot scheme, over 70 per cent of the island’s population will be vaccinated before it reopens to tourists from certain countries on July 1
- But industry insiders hoping for a tourism boost fear the lucrative Chinese tour groups will not return until next year
