A medical worker tests a child at a free Covid-19 testing site in Shah Alam, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AFP
As Malaysia’s Covid-19 vaccination drive revs up, sceptics threaten to spoil the party 

  • Online disinformation has left many elderly too afraid to get jabbed and is fuelling ‘vaccine choosiness’, with many preferring China’s Sinovac over supposed ‘gold standard’ Pfizer
  • Vaccine hesitancy is particularly prevalent among people with higher education, while some Muslims have concerns over the halal status of the shots

Norman Goh
Updated: 1:00pm, 27 Jun, 2021

