Phuket takes baby steps out of Covid-19 pandemic with ‘sandbox’ plan for vaccinated foreigners

  • The resort island is set to reopen this week after a year-long hiatus, offering quarantine-free stays for fully vaccinated tourists
  • But with low occupancy rates, tricky regulations and cases surging in Bangkok, there is a long way to go before activities reach pre-Covid-19 levels

Jitsiree Thongnoi

Updated: 12:36pm, 30 Jun, 2021

A man walks along an empty Patong beach in Phuket in October 2020. Photo: AFP
