As Delta Covid-19 variant keeps Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand on edge, could Israel and Britain offer lessons?

  • The rapid spread of a more contagious virus variant is a stark reminder to zero-Covid places that border and movement restrictions are no substitute for mass immunisation
  • Britain and Israel, which are leading global vaccination rates, have seen outbreaks but fewer deaths and hospitalisations

John Power
Updated: 9:00am, 30 Jun, 2021

