Malaysian influencer Uqasha Senrose promotes her ‘Sedurre Hq’ skin whitening cream in an April Instagram post. Photo: Instagram / @uqashsenrose2
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Malaysia’s influencers cash in on health and beauty boom as critics cry ‘pseudoscience’

  • Promoting health and beauty brands can earn Malaysian social media celebrities as much as US$2,400 per post, depending on follower count
  • But dubious health claims and a string of incidents involving adulterants has observers calling for greater due diligence, as regulators strain to keep up

Ushar Daniele
Ushar Daniele in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 10:00am, 1 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
