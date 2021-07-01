The Olympic rings float in the water near Odaiba island in Tokyo. Photo: AP The Olympic rings float in the water near Odaiba island in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Delta coronavirus variant surges in Japan, Olympics spike expected

  • Pandemic adviser says cases of the mutant strain are rising rapidly and that its progress suggests a new spike will occur just as the Olympics begin
  • Development comes as the Japanese government considers whether to return to a full state of emergency

Julian Ryall
Updated: 4:02pm, 1 Jul, 2021

The Olympic rings float in the water near Odaiba island in Tokyo. Photo: AP
