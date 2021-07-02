People walk through the Myeongdong shopping district of South Korean capital Seoul in May. Photo: Reuters People walk through the Myeongdong shopping district of South Korean capital Seoul in May. Photo: Reuters
South Korea offers quarantine-free travel as Asia’s ‘zero-Covid’ economies stay isolated

  • Quarantine-free travel for vaccinated visitors falls short of full reopening, yet looks bold in a region showing little appetite for easing border controls
  • The country of more than 51 million has never had a lockdown and has managed to keep deaths low, while still reporting hundreds of new cases every day

John Power
Updated: 5:30pm, 2 Jul, 2021

