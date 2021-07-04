Lindsay Flach (right) walks from the track after dropping out of the US Olympic track and field trials. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Tokyo Olympics: pregnant Lindsay Flach joined US track and field trials to ‘prove what women are capable of’
- Flach drew flak for competing, which doctors say is due to the fear of risks from sports – though exercising while pregnant is beneficial for most women, they add
- Athletes such as Malaysia’s Nur Suryani Mohamed Taibi and the Netherlands’ Anky van Grunsven have taken part in previous Olympics while sporting a baby bump
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
