Lindsay Flach (right) walks from the track after dropping out of the US Olympic track and field trials. Photo: Getty Images/AFP Lindsay Flach (right) walks from the track after dropping out of the US Olympic track and field trials. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Lindsay Flach (right) walks from the track after dropping out of the US Olympic track and field trials. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Tokyo Olympics: pregnant Lindsay Flach joined US track and field trials to ‘prove what women are capable of’

  • Flach drew flak for competing, which doctors say is due to the fear of risks from sports – though exercising while pregnant is beneficial for most women, they add
  • Athletes such as Malaysia’s Nur Suryani Mohamed Taibi and the Netherlands’ Anky van Grunsven have taken part in previous Olympics while sporting a baby bump

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 11:00am, 4 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Lindsay Flach (right) walks from the track after dropping out of the US Olympic track and field trials. Photo: Getty Images/AFP Lindsay Flach (right) walks from the track after dropping out of the US Olympic track and field trials. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Lindsay Flach (right) walks from the track after dropping out of the US Olympic track and field trials. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE