Pet lion confiscated by Cambodian police after Chinese owner shared TikTok video

Cambodia
Chinese national’s TikTok lion spotlights Cambodia’s exotic pet problem

  • Officials removed the 18-month-old lion, whose canine teeth and claws had been pulled out, from an upmarket Phnom Penh neighbourhood last Sunday
  • Cambodia does not explicitly ban residents from owning non-native species, and knowledge of what animals should be protected is lacking, observers said

Danielle Keeton-Olsen
Danielle Keeton-Olsen in Phnom Penh

Updated: 5:02pm, 4 Jul, 2021

