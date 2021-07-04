01:18
Pet lion confiscated by Cambodian police after Chinese owner shared TikTok video
Chinese national’s TikTok lion spotlights Cambodia’s exotic pet problem
- Officials removed the 18-month-old lion, whose canine teeth and claws had been pulled out, from an upmarket Phnom Penh neighbourhood last Sunday
- Cambodia does not explicitly ban residents from owning non-native species, and knowledge of what animals should be protected is lacking, observers said
Topic | Cambodia
01:18
Pet lion confiscated by Cambodian police after Chinese owner shared TikTok video