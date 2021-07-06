More than a third of the kimchi used in South Korea every year comes from China. Photo: Getty Images
Never mind the ‘kimchi wars’: many South Korean restaurants still use Chinese imports, survey shows
- The poll was conducted in April, after a viral video of a shabby-looking cabbage-processing plant in China sparked food-safety concerns
- More than 43 per cent of respondents say they still served the imported kimchi, with most of those saying they had no plans to stop using it
