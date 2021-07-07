Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh state, plants the first sapling at the memorial park near the Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat crematorium. Photo: Handout
In India, a park made of human ashes pays tribute to victims of Covid-19’s second wave
- When a crematorium in Bhopal was overwhelmed with uncollected remains it came up with a novel, but respectful and environmentally friendly solution: mixing them with soil, sawdust and cow dung and planting a memorial park
- During the fear and panic that gripped the city, customary rites for the dead were abandoned. Now it is hoped a peaceful and beautiful memorial can make up for the rushed rituals of the time
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
