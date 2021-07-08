International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach arrives in Tokyo to a number of challenges two weeks ahead of the opening of the Olympic Games. Photo: IOC/Xinhua
Tokyo Olympics: IOC’s Bach to arrive in Japan as Covid-19 forces rethink on spectators
- Japan is set to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo that will run through its hosting of the Olympics, as organisers consider banning or having fewer spectators
- Athletes have begun to arrive in Tokyo and a handful of them have tested Covid-19 positive
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach arrives in Tokyo to a number of challenges two weeks ahead of the opening of the Olympic Games. Photo: IOC/Xinhua