Indian workers give final touches to a Covid-19 mural in Chennai. Photo: EPA
India’s Covid-19 widows: a tale of grit and resilience in the face of despair
- The country’s deadly second wave has widowed thousands of women, who are struggling to return to some semblance of a normal life
- In India’s deeply patriarchal system, where remarriage for women is frowned upon and widowed mothers are treated with disdain, many are in dire straits
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Indian workers give final touches to a Covid-19 mural in Chennai. Photo: EPA