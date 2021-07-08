Indian workers give final touches to a Covid-19 mural in Chennai. Photo: EPA Indian workers give final touches to a Covid-19 mural in Chennai. Photo: EPA
India’s Covid-19 widows: a tale of grit and resilience in the face of despair

  • The country’s deadly second wave has widowed thousands of women, who are struggling to return to some semblance of a normal life
  • In India’s deeply patriarchal system, where remarriage for women is frowned upon and widowed mothers are treated with disdain, many are in dire straits

Vasudevan Sridharan
Updated: 2:04pm, 8 Jul, 2021

